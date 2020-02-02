Zacks: Analysts Expect Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $944.63 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) will report $944.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $940.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $949.20 million. Sabre reported sales of $923.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year sales of $3.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sabre.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.61 million. Sabre had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,655.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,639. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sabre by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,417,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,531,000 after purchasing an additional 354,913 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sabre by 4,713.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,077,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,373 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sabre by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,376,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,899,000 after purchasing an additional 483,869 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sabre by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,064,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,880,000 after purchasing an additional 54,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Sabre by 0.4% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 733,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.75. Sabre has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabre (SABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.