Zacks: Analysts Expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.75 Million

Brokerages predict that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will post $77.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.31 million. Smartsheet reported sales of $52.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year sales of $270.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.61 million to $271.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $368.95 million, with estimates ranging from $342.85 million to $381.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. First Analysis initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.47.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $55.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.33 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $310,132.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 196,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,480,634.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $228,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,750 shares of company stock worth $15,861,888. Company insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 285.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,344 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 624.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,747,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,070 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth approximately $35,129,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2,083.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 411,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

