Zacks: Analysts Expect TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $226.38 Million

Equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) will announce $226.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $225.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $227.69 million. TriNet Group reported sales of $225.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $929.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $928.07 million to $930.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $998.10 million, with estimates ranging from $993.69 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price target on TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $1,364,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $34,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 249,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,084,852 and sold 128,738 shares valued at $7,223,778. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in TriNet Group by 366.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 143.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.78. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

