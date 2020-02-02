Zacks: Analysts Expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.63 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report $5.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.61 billion and the highest is $5.65 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $23.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.88 billion to $23.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $23.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.36 billion to $24.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $53.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 821,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,442,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 104,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 165,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,162,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 639,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,389,000 after buying an additional 107,374 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

