Zacks: Analysts Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Veeco Instruments reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 47.03%. The firm had revenue of $108.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Veeco Instruments’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

VECO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $74,876.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,020.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VECO opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $623.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

