Zacks: Analysts Expect Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) will post sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.57 billion and the highest is $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson posted sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full-year sales of $8.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.92 billion to $9.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $9.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLTW. Citigroup started coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.78.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $211.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Willis Towers Watson has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $215.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $596,486.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,537.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,220. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

