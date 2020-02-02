Zacks: Analysts Set $39.00 Target Price for Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Origin Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 16.7% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $39.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Origin Bancorp an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OBNK. Stephens cut their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company.

OBNK opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $827.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $54.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In related news, insider Cary Stephen Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,123,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,000 after acquiring an additional 88,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

