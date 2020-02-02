Zacks: Analysts Set $47.50 Price Target for Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $47.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Salisbury Bancorp an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Salisbury Bancorp from $42.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 33,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAL opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $125.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.47. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average is $40.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

