Zacks: Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.35 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $3.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.10) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Aquabounty Technologies an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Aquabounty Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AQB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Aquabounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, National Securities upgraded Aquabounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 95.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 25,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 589.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 420,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 359,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 55,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 55,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQB remained flat at $$2.04 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 48,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,452. Aquabounty Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $45.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Aquabounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 7,510.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aquabounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquabounty Technologies (AQB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aquabounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquabounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.