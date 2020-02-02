Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will announce $104.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accuray’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.60 million and the lowest is $104.17 million. Accuray reported sales of $103.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Accuray will report full year sales of $414.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $413.80 million to $415.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $444.09 million, with estimates ranging from $440.28 million to $447.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $98.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARAY. BidaskClub raised Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Accuray from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Accuray stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. Accuray has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.31 million, a P/E ratio of -194.40 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 17,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $50,650.56. Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $28,520.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,068 shares of company stock valued at $84,695 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Accuray by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,447,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after buying an additional 593,349 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accuray by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 248,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the second quarter valued at $2,785,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Accuray during the third quarter valued at $1,766,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Accuray by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

