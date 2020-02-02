Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.40). Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.16% and a negative return on equity of 169.38%. The company had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million.

CRBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

NASDAQ CRBP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 558,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,581. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $127,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

