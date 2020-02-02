Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.80 Million

Analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will announce sales of $117.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.50 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $125.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $477.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $474.95 million to $481.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $491.12 million, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $495.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 40.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $216,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the third quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CVB Financial by 1,644.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 16,444 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $23.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

