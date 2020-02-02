Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dmc Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Dmc Global also reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Dmc Global will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dmc Global.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Dmc Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Dmc Global from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $612.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.75. Dmc Global has a one year low of $33.84 and a one year high of $76.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Dmc Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dmc Global by 28.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 882,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,909,000 after acquiring an additional 196,679 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Dmc Global by 262.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 448,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dmc Global by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dmc Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Dmc Global by 33.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 326,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after acquiring an additional 82,734 shares during the period.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

