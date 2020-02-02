Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $204.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) will announce $204.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Co’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $193.50 million to $215.48 million. Moelis & Co posted sales of $238.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Co will report full year sales of $733.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $716.51 million to $744.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $943.83 million, with estimates ranging from $891.97 million to $981.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Moelis & Co.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

In other Moelis & Co news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $173,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 15,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $557,366.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Moelis & Co by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Moelis & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Moelis & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Moelis & Co by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $36.00 on Friday. Moelis & Co has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

