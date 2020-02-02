Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $893.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) to post sales of $893.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $878.70 million and the highest is $933.60 million. Scientific Games posted sales of $885.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.61 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

SGMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In other news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $928,973.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Scientific Games by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 56.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Scientific Games by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.55. Scientific Games has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $31.63.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Further Reading: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.