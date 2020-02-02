Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Brokerages predict that Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Sprint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Sprint also posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprint will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sprint.

Get Sprint alerts:

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on S. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sprint from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprint by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 320,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprint by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 99,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sprint by 647.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 74,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sprint by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,126,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,288,000 after acquiring an additional 229,487 shares during the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.22. Sprint has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprint (S)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.