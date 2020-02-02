Zacks: Brokerages Expect Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) to Post -$0.49 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) to report earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.41). Acer Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.85) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acer Therapeutics.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05.

ACER has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACER. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 24.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 1,560.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 311,590 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 14,337 shares during the period. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACER opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.61. Acer Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.