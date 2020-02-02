Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) to report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.11. American Vanguard reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Vanguard.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $124.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. American Vanguard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVD shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on American Vanguard to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 794,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 8.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 7.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.68. 99,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,742. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $563.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

