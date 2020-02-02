Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) to announce sales of $3.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.91 billion and the lowest is $3.89 billion. Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $3.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year sales of $15.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.76 billion to $15.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.93 billion to $16.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of New York Mellon.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 791.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 386.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $44.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $54.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.