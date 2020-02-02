Zacks: Brokerages Expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.37. Beacon Roofing Supply posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on BECN shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Northcoast Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $33.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,981. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.70. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $174,408.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,701.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,332.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,966,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 542,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,904,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth about $12,221,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

