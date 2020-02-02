Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. Brown & Brown posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brown & Brown.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NYSE:BRO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,763,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,724. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average is $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 669.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,930,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,315 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,984,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,531 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 670.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,326,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,150 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,132,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 434,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brown & Brown (BRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.