Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Bruker reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

In other news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total value of $151,790.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,543.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKR traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average of $46.98. Bruker has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $54.49.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

