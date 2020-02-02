Zacks: Brokerages Expect Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) to announce sales of $5.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Centurylink’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.64 billion and the lowest is $5.48 billion. Centurylink reported sales of $5.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Centurylink will report full year sales of $22.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.31 billion to $22.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.68 billion to $22.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Centurylink.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

NYSE CTL opened at $13.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83. Centurylink has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Centurylink news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTL. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

