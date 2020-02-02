Zacks: Brokerages Expect J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for J C Penney’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). J C Penney posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J C Penney will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow J C Penney.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.25. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCP. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of J C Penney by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 632,310 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J C Penney in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in J C Penney in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCP traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. 7,313,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,567,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.20. J C Penney has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a market cap of $238.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.63.

J C Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

