Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to Announce -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Feb 2nd, 2020

Analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will report earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.56). Nektar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.83% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $71,161.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 291,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,795.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $48,752.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,533. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,402.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.60.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Earnings History and Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

