Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Sleep Number posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNBR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Sleep Number from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 3,062 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $149,762.42. Also, Director Stephen L. Gulis, Jr. sold 14,495 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $708,950.45. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,407. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sleep Number by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Sleep Number by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $53.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.07.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

