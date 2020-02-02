Zacks: Brokerages Expect SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.14). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SDC shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $21.10.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 6,046.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

