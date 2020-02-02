Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sophiris Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.04). Sophiris Bio reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sophiris Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sophiris Bio.

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Sophiris Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $2.80 target price on Sophiris Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sophiris Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Sophiris Bio as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sophiris Bio stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65. Sophiris Bio has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.20.

About Sophiris Bio

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

