Zacks: Brokerages Expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Southwestern Energy posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southwestern Energy.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWN. Bank of America set a $2.00 price target on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Capital One Financial raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 827.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

SWN stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $849.84 million, a P/E ratio of 0.79, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

