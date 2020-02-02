Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) will announce $252.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $251.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $252.70 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse posted sales of $242.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full-year sales of $880.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $879.90 million to $880.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $951.33 million, with estimates ranging from $908.40 million to $980.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 40,879 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sportsman's Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

