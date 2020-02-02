Zacks: Brokerages Expect Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.58. Texas Roadhouse reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 101.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 156.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,715. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $66.69.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

