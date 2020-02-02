Zacks: Brokerages Expect Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.61. Toll Brothers posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Cfra upgraded Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Toll Brothers stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.36. 1,959,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,733. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $34.34 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

