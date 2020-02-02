Zacks: Brokerages Set $51.00 Price Target for SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $51.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SP Plus an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of SP Plus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of SP Plus from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In related news, insider Gerard M. Klaisle sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 5,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $234,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,211 shares of company stock worth $765,415 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $1,443,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $418.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

