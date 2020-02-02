Zacks: Brokerages Set $94.00 Target Price for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) has received an average broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. Cantel Medical’s rating score has improved by 11% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $94.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.68 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cantel Medical an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

NYSE:CMD opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.65. Cantel Medical has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $93.87.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cantel Medical will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Cantel Medical’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. Cantel Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.86%.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

