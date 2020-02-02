Zacks: CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Given $35.25 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $35.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.64 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CNB Financial an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 13,803.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $29.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $450.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.83. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

