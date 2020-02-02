Zacks: Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $28.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Esquire Financial an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ESQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Esquire Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 18.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 38,585 shares during the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26. Esquire Financial has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

