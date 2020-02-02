Zacks: Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $74.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ingles Markets an industry rank of 51 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $118,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth $1,139,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 16.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 99.2% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 53,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMKTA opened at $41.69 on Friday. Ingles Markets has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingles Markets will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingles Markets (IMKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.