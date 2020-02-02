Zacks: Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Given $25.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $25.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mid Penn Bancorp an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 49.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MPB opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

