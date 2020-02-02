Zacks: Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Zacks has also assigned Silvergate Capital an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SI. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

NYSE SI traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvergate Capital (SI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.