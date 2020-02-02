Zacks: Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $27.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Summit Financial Group an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

In other Summit Financial Group news, Chairman Oscar M. Bean sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $46,614.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 83,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hawse III sold 2,882 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $78,822.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,113 shares of company stock worth $220,118 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMF. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 584.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMMF stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.94. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

