Zano Trading Down 2.2% This Week (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $14,174.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zano has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.49 or 0.02969818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00197805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030249 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00130056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano’s total supply is 11,998,729 coins and its circulating supply is 9,969,229 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org.

Zano Coin Trading

