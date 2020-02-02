Zap (ZAP) Price Hits $0.0067 on Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Zap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last week, Zap has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $878,411.00 and $35,683.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00036777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.00 or 0.05977964 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024988 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00126979 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00034873 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010616 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

ZAP is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.