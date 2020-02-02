ZB Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZB has a market capitalization of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.28 or 0.02985336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00196519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030085 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00128637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com.

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

