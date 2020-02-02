ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002574 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $1,453.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00712143 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00118674 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00114639 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002124 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.