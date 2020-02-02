Zcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $75.46 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Zcoin has a total market cap of $75.46 million and approximately $14.15 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 55.8% higher against the US dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for about $8.04 or 0.00085284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Indodax and BX Thailand.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,412.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.83 or 0.02024705 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.81 or 0.04072307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.11 or 0.00754355 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00126569 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00798168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009426 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00026705 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00709587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,386,543 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, TDAX, CryptoBridge, BX Thailand, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, Binance, Huobi, QBTC, Bittrex, Coinroom and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.