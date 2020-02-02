ZCore (ZCR) Price Down 11.9% This Week

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. ZCore has a total market cap of $165,201.00 and approximately $706.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges including $7.50, $18.94, $20.33 and $5.60.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,241,859 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $51.55, $13.77, $5.60, $32.15, $50.98, $7.50, $24.43, $18.94, $20.33, $33.94 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

