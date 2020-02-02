Zealium (NZL) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 44.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Zealium has a market capitalization of $24,678.00 and $11.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, Zealium has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000861 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000140 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 14,042,201 coins and its circulating supply is 13,042,201 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

