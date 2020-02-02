Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 57,227 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for about 3.5% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Zebra Technologies worth $53,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 237.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after buying an additional 88,595 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Cristen L. Kogl sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.97, for a total transaction of $236,895.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,691.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total value of $198,903.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,533.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,915 shares of company stock worth $6,043,454. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $239.02 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $166.15 and a fifty-two week high of $260.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.65.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.13.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.