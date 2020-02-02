Zeitcoin (ZEIT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, Zeitcoin has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Zeitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. Zeitcoin has a total market cap of $185,318.00 and $6.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zeitcoin Coin Profile

ZEIT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,247,340 coins. Zeitcoin’s official website is www.zeit-coin.net. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zeitcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zeitcoin Coin Trading

Zeitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

