Zel Hits Market Cap of $4.16 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0456 or 0.00000482 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $4.16 million and $5.44 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00712821 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00119450 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00114528 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007129 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002483 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000107 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 91,402,850 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. Zel’s official website is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.